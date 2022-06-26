The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of June 13-19.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of forgery, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency; and a felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, shoplifting, possessing unlawful paraphernalia and driving without a license.
A total of 262 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 189 calls for service from the public and 73 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 17 reports.
