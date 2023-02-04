The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Jan. 23-29.
The suspected felonies were on suspicion of manufacturing a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia; and a felony warrant. The nature of the third arrest was not stated in a TPD report, which could mean it was a juvenile.
