The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of April 11 to 17.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery; conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance for sale, giving false ID to an officer, felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant; conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance, felony warrant and giving a false ID to an officer; felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance for sale; and felony warrant, conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and misdemeanor warrant. The nature of the sixth arrest was not stated.
A total of 283 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 200 calls for service from the public and 83 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 27 reports.
