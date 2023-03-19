The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 27 to March 5.
The suspected felonies were all felony warrants.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 11:59 pm
A total of 192 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 133 calls for service from the public and 59 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
