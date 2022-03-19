The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 28 to March 6.
The felonies were burglary, conspiracy and bringing a controlled substance into a jail; failure to register residence; and two felony warrants.
A total of 193 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 134 calls for service from the public and 59 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
