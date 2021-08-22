The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 9-15.
Felonies listed on a weekly report included battery with serious injury and elder abuse; a felony warrant; grand theft and embezzlement; child abduction and disobeying a court order; and sexual battery.
A total of 234 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 141 calls for service from the public and 93 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 47 reports.
