The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and seven people on suspected felonies during the week of Jan. 16 to 22.
The suspected felonies were on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, possessing burglary tools and a felony warrant; inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, battery with serious bodily injury, and obstructing or resisting a peace officer; three instances of child abuse and being under the influence of a controlled substance; conspiracy to commit a crime and shoplifting; and manufacturing a weapon, carrying a concealed dagger and possession of a controlled substance.
