The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Oct. 3-9.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of a felony warrant and possessing narcotic paraphernalia; carrying a concealed dirk/dagger; battery with serious bodily injury; a felony warrant, possessing a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia; and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault with a firearm on a person, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
