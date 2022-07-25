The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of July 18-24.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of a felony warrant; second-degree burglary, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a stolen vehicle; felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, and possession of drugs/paraphernalia in jail; and threaten a crime with intent to terrorize and disorderly conduct.
