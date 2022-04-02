The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of March 21-27.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• Possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, felon/addict in possession of firearm, receiving known stolen property, under the influence of a controlled substance, keep place to sell narcotics, prohibited person own/possess ammunition, possession of burglary tools, possess narcotic paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, felon/addict in possession of firearm, receiving known stolen property, under the influence of a controlled substance, keep place to sell narcotics, prohibited person own/possess ammunition, possess/carry switchblade knife, felony warrant
• Receiving known stolen property
• Felony warrant
• Felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant
• Inflict corporal injury on spouse.
A total of 220 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 172 calls for service from the public and 48 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 42 reports.
