The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 13 to 19.
Felonies listed on a weekly report included possessing a controlled substance for sale; violation of post-release supervision and possessing a controlled substance; felony warrant; and burglary.
A total of 233 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 135 calls for service from the public and 98 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 35 reports.
