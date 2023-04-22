The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and seven people on suspected felonies during the week of April 3-9.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and possessing unlawful paraphernalia; two incidences of warrants from other agencies; attempting escape from custody, vandalism of property, disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor bench warrant; conspiracy to commit a crime and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency; conspiracy to commit a crime, receiving known stolen property, possessing unlawful paraphernalia and driving while license suspended; and conspiracy to commit crime, second-degree robbery, a warrant from another agency and shoplifting.
