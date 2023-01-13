The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and seven people on suspected felonies during the week of Jan. 2-8.
The suspected felonies were two people on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime; two people on felony warrants; carrying a loaded unregistered handgun and carrying a loaded handgun; felony vandalism; and robbery and assault with a firearm on a person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.