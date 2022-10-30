The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 18 people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of Oct. 10-16.
The felony arrest was on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.
A total of 246 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 176 calls for service from the public and 70 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 42 reports.
