The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 16 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Dec. 12-18.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance; possessing a dangerous weapon and drug paraphernalia and destroying evidence; vehicle burglary, receiving stolen property and destroying evidence; and two instances of possessing a stolen vehicle.
