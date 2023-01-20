The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 17 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Jan. 9-15.
The suspected felonies were on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and possessing paraphernalia; conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and possessing paraphernalia; a felony warrant; and two instances of conspiracy to commit a crime and cultivation of marijuana.
