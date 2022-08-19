The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 15 people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 8 to 14.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, giving false ID to officers and trespassing; felony warrant, possessing a controlled substance and giving a false ID to an officer; conspiracy to commit a crime, receiving known stolen property, shoplifting and a misdemeanor warrant; conspiracy to commit a crime, receiving known stolen property and shoplifting; and three instances of felony warrants.
