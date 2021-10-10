The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.
Felonies listed on a weekly report included battery with serious bodily injury; transporting and controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for sale; assault with a deadly weapon and violating a domestic violence restraining order; and two people on felony warrants.
A total of 193 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 126 calls for service from the public and 67 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 17 reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.