The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of April 25 to May 1.
The felony arrest was on suspicion of a felony warrant, giving a false ID to a peace officer, a misdemeanor warrant and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
A total of 266 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 202 calls for service from the public and 64 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 19 reports.
