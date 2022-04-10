The Tehachapi Police Department arrested two people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of March 28 to April 3.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of: possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools; a felony warrant and shoplifting; carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, shoplifting, and a misdemeanor warrant; a felony warrant; and carjacking and robbery.
A total of 210 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 175 calls for service from the public and 35 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 27 reports.
