The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of May 22-28.
The felony arrest was for a felony warrant from another agency.
A total of 207 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 139 calls for service from the public and 68 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 12 reports.
