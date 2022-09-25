The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 5-11.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of stalking and disobeying a court order; theft by use of credit card, obtaining credit with another's ID, conspiracy to commit a crime, and possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools; and identity theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.
