The Tehachapi Police Department arrested four people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of April 4 to 10.
The felony arrests were on a felony warrant; child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death; and robbery. The nature of the fourth arrest was not stated.
A total of 246 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 198 calls for service from the public and 48 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
