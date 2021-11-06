The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Oct. 25-31.
The felonies were inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
A total of 180 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 117 calls for service from the public and 63 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 20 reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.