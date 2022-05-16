Police Chief Kent Kroeger.jpeg

Police Chief Kent Kroeger

 Tehachapi News file photo

The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of May 2 to May 8.

The felony arrests were on suspicion of a felony warrant for spousal battery, a felony warrant related to an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance for sale. 

A total of 291 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 217 calls for service from the public and 74 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.

