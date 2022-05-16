The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of May 2 to May 8.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of a felony warrant for spousal battery, a felony warrant related to an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
A total of 291 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 217 calls for service from the public and 74 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
