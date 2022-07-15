The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of July 4 to 11.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and vandalism; and manufacturing, sales and possession of metal knuckles and disorderly conduct.
A total of 293 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 246 calls for service from the public and 47 officer-initiated incidents. Officers wrote a total of 22 reports.
