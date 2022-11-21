The Tehachapi Police Department will increase police patrols at all Tehachapi shopping areas during the holiday season.
Police Chief Kent Kroeger said the increased patrols beginning Nov. 23 are intended to keep shoppers safe and to target incidents of retail theft in and around our shopping centers.
“Officers will be patrolling the local shopping areas throughout Tehachapi as part of a proactive approach designed to reduce crime and increase visibility,” the chief said.
It is not uncommon to see a rise in retail crimes during this time of year, but with high visibility, Tehachapi officers will make every effort to reduce the opportunity for these types of crimes to occur, he added.
“We ask the public to support these efforts by taking personal precautions as you shop,” Kroeger said. “We recommend shopping in groups, parking in well-lit areas, securing packages in trunks and reporting any suspicious activities to police immediately. Also, be aware of your surroundings, lock your cars and make certain all valuables are kept out of sight.”
During their shifts, patrolling officers will contact business owners and managers to discuss business and shopper safety, he noted.
To report suspicious activity, contact the police department at 822-2222.
