Tehachapi Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the theft of a bank bag containing cash at Midori Sushi.
Police said the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. May 5 when the victim left the bag on a counter. The suspect took off in a late-model white sedan.
The suspect was wearing a neon green construction vest and shirt, a black mask, black beanie and black pants, police reported.
"It is believed the suspect resides locally and conducted some form of banking at Bank of The West, 785 Tucker Road, prior to the theft," according to a TPD news release.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Adams at 661-822-2222 extension 207 or Madams@tehachapipd.com.
