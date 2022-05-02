The Tehachapi Police Department will host a bicycle safety rodeo for children ages 12 and under from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, in the public parking lot at 220 W. C St. in Tehachapi.
A bicycle obstacle course will be set up for children to maneuver through to test their riding abilities and knowledge of safety. The course will include road signs (STOP, caution, yield, etc.), cones for children to navigate their bicycles through while accompanied by a police officer or support personnel, according to a TPD news release.
Bikes will be inspected for safety before entering the course. There will be limited supplies of free bicycle helmets.
The event is held in partnership with the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans, Kern Council of Governments and Bike Bakersfield.
Contact Key Budge at kbudge@TehachapiCityHall.com or 661-822-2200 x 119 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.