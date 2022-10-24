The Tehachapi Police Department will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs during a take-back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the department, 220 W. C St.
It's in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which is holding such events across the country, and is meant to give the public an opportunity to help prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous drugs.
