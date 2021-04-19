The Tehachapi Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by hosting Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring your tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs for disposal to the Tehachapi Police Department at 220 W. C St. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the event, go to deatakeback.com or contact the Tehachapi Police Department at 822-2222.
