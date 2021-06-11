TEHACHAPI — The outside eastbound lane of State Route 58 east of Broome Road in Kern County is blocked due to a traffic incident involving an overturned big rig. There is currently no estimated time for when the lane might reopen.
For the latest information on road closures and more, please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the app to your smartphone. You can also call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
