Volunteers interested in helping animals during disasters, including wildfires, are encouraged to attend a free two-day training course offered by the Central California Animal Disaster Team.
“I have been a member of the CCADT Kern County Division since its inception,” said Jeff Kermode. “Based upon my 38 years of prior law enforcement experience, I have enjoyed my volunteer time with the CCADT, knowing that we make a difference to people and animals in their time of need. The CCADT is a great organization.”
Founded in 2011, the Central California Animal Disaster Team is a regional 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Fresno, that is staffed entirely by volunteers. Of special note, the organization was recognized as the 2021 Non-Profit Organization of the Year for California’s 8th Senate District for its volunteer work at wildfires around the state.
The training will be held on April 30 and May 1 at the Bakersfield SPCA Shelter, 3000 Gibson St. This will be the only recruitment event for new volunteers being offered in Kern County in 2022, Kermode said. The registration deadline is April 25. Register online at https://bit.ly/KernCoTraining2022 or visit CCADT.org.
