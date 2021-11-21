The Tehachapi Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, following the Tehachapi Christmas Parade. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
The tree is located next to the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum in downtown Tehachapi. Santa Claus will be there to turn on the lights when he is finished in the parade.
The starting time for the tree lighting ceremony depends on the length and timing of the parade.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.