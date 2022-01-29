Planting of trees and small landscaping plants along 2.5 miles of bike paths and public spaces around town is underway in the city of Tehachapi. More than 470 trees will be planted as part of a project along the Antelope Run Trail, Valley Boulevard Bikeway, Tehachapi Boulevard Bike Path, Antelope Run Trailhead and Curry Street Median.
About $839,000 of the $1,052,046 project is funded by a state grant.
The project will also:
• Create stormwater bioswales along the Tehachapi Boulevard Bike Path.
• Create planters as “water-wise demonstration gardens” on Valley Boulevard.
• Use nonpotable water where feasible and develop irrigation systems to accommodate the design aspects.
— Claudia Elliott
