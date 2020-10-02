Other than who will be president of the United States come Inauguration Day, the burning question on everyone’s minds might be: Will there be a Halloween this year?
According to Charles White, Main Street Tehachapi has decided not to move forward with Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31. Held in downtown Tehachapi, the Halloween event is a favorite of local families and draws crowds by the thousands each year as a safe and fun alternative to trick-or-treating.
"The Main Street Trunk or Treat event in years past has been extremely successful. We are very appreciative of all of the efforts that Main Street volunteers put in to that event. But, like all special events this summer and fall, and due to the abundance of caution, we respect their decision to cancel it. We look forward to working with them next year and bringing back Trunk or Treat," said City Manager Greg Garrett.
For families that choose to go door to door and trick or treat this year instead, Garrett advises the public to follow CDC guidelines when making Halloween decisions.
"Of course, we encourage everyone to wear a mask if they do decide to go trick-or-treating," Garrett said.
Tehachapi News reached out to the public in a Facebook post asking what local parents planned to do with their children for Halloween.
Of the 177 responses received, an overwhelming number of folks said that coronavirus would not be stopping them from taking their kids door to door.
Those who don't have children said they will keep their porch lights on and will hand out candy to the neighborhood's ghosts and goblins.
Most of the respondents said they planned to put safety first while going trick-or-treating by wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Some people responded that they were building decorative pipes that would allow for candy to be slid from their front doors into the baskets of children as they passed by their homes.
Others responded they would leave candy at the front door and everyone would be on the honor system to grab just one piece and leave the rest for other children.
Finally, many families said they preferred to play it safe, but still keep it fun, by hosting a monster movie night for the kiddies, or playing spooky games and still having the traditional treats.
Since more trick-or-treaters are anticipated to share the city's sidewalks and roadways, drivers should take it extra slow this year and be on the lookout for children running in costumes and masks that may hinder their vision.
