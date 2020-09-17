Supporters of President Trump will conduct their third Tehachapi rally in support of his re-election from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, on the corner of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard.
"The two previous events were joyous and uplifting, bringing together hundreds of like-minded folks to support the president in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Please bring U.S. and Trump flags, homemade signs (positive messages only please!) and, most of all, bring your friends and family," said Craig Luther, rally coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.