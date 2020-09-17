Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High around 80F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.