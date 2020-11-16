On Friday, Nov. 20, a sixth rally will be held in support of President Donald Trump from 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the corner of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard.
According to organizer Craig Luther, the public is invited to participate in the "Stop the Steal" peaceful rally.
"This rally will be to let Tehachapi and all Kern County know that we strongly believe the election has been stolen from the 73 million-plus folks who came out to vote for President Trump (more than 10 million more than voted for him in 2016)," Luther wrote in a press release.
