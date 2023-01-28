Solar - GH .jpg

This plot plan shows where ground-mounted solar panels might be installed at Golden Hills Elementary School.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Unified School District

Trustee Tyler Napier believes that the Tehachapi Unified School District should be a good neighbor. And although he doesn’t live near Golden Hills Elementary School, he said at a meeting of the school board on Jan. 10 that he thinks covering an area of the school grounds along Madre Street with solar panels is not good for the school or the neighborhood.

“If I was a community member there, I’d be livid,” Napier said about the plan.