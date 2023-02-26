Among the new tools adopted by the Tehachapi Unified School District to enhance education is one to address the unthinkable — an active shooter on a school campus.

LifeSpot is a new phone application designed to shorten to just five seconds the response time in case of an active shooter event on a campus. With the push of a button, a user can connect with everyone who has been set up for notification — including 911, law enforcement, the fire department and other emergency services — as well as school staff members and volunteers and off-duty officers who are near the school site.