Among the new tools adopted by the Tehachapi Unified School District to enhance education is one to address the unthinkable — an active shooter on a school campus.
LifeSpot is a new phone application designed to shorten to just five seconds the response time in case of an active shooter event on a campus. With the push of a button, a user can connect with everyone who has been set up for notification — including 911, law enforcement, the fire department and other emergency services — as well as school staff members and volunteers and off-duty officers who are near the school site.
If the system is activated, all will be alerted, even if their phones are silent. They will be able to message and talk with each other instantly, and will be given the location of the shooter and anyone injured.
At the Feb. 14 school board meeting, Sgt. Justin Ruppert of the Tehachapi Police Department said LifeSpot is “one of the best tools I’ve ever seen as far as active shooter response, bridging the gap between when the first shot is fired and when law enforcement actually arrives.” It will also solve the problem of too many calls overloading 911 in these instances, Ruppert said.
He stressed the importance of schools and local law enforcement having a good working relationship. Police need to have the keys and codes to all buildings at all schools, and to know the location of all resources in the schools, such as tourniquets, so they can be accessed quickly, he said.
Ruppert said Heritage Oak School, a local private school, was the first school in California to implement the program, so the Tehachapi Police already have the app on their phones.
Riverside County is also looking into it, he said, and he would like to see LifeSpot adopted countywide in Kern. It is particularly valuable in a remote area such as Tehachapi, he added.
The police sergeant said he has looked into other apps, but in his opinion, LifeSpot is the best he has seen. Reviews of the app have all given it five stars, he said, noting that it was the most user-friendly he found.
On the company’s website, LifeSpot is described as “a safety and security app designed to increase the odds of survival and reduce emergency response times during an active shooter or active threat event.”
According to the company, the app is simple to use and effective in saving lives by ending the danger as quickly as possible. When activated, it will provide the location of participants in order to account for all students and school personnel. Teachers will be able to view their current position relative to the approximate location of the threat, so they can make the best decision on whether to shelter in place with their students or flee to a safer location. Communication with parents will also be a feature.
If the app is activated, all users would receive a notification. This will immediately allow the school to go into lockdown. Every user would be informed of the location of the shooter or threat on the school site, as well as of injuries and each other.
The LifeSpot app was developed by a SWAT team member in Colorado who has been involved in these situations for more than 30 years. He wanted a tool that would give an immediate response time. The app is designed only for active shooter situations, not other types of emergencies such as earthquakes.
After hearing the presentation, the district board voted unanimously to purchase LifeSpot. The district will buy 600 apps at $1.54 per user. Only management will be required to have the app on their phones, but it would be available to all staff members who would like it. More than the initial 600 apps could be purchased.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said LifeSpot training for staff is set for March 8 to 23.
“There will be multiple separate trainings, one for each school as well as training for administration as a team,” she said. “After the training is complete, the app will be activated and in use for us. We will be collaborating with TPD for the training and practice drills as well.”
The cost for the first year would be $14,588 because of the training sessions. Staff attending would be compensated at their hourly rate. The next year, the cost would be $11,088, drawn from the student services budget.
“It’s an uncomfortable topic,” Ruppert said. “It’s essential that we have tools to respond to these terrible-type scenarios in the best way possible.”
Deborah Hand-Cutler is a freelance journalist, author and playwright. She lives in Tehachapi and is a former mayor.
