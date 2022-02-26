Teachers in Tehachapi Unified School District called upon to cover classes with students other than those in their regular classes — or during their preparation periods — will receive additional compensation retroactive to Aug. 11.
In a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Tehachapi Association of Teachers approved by the TUSD board of trustees on Feb. 22, elementary school teachers who are assigned students not on their roster (“off roster students”) will be paid $5 per off-roster student per day if assigned off-roster students for two hours or less during the day and $8.50 per off-roster student if said students are assigned for more than two hours per day. In no event shall the number of off-roster students exceed nine additional students per teacher per day, the agreement states.
Secondary school teachers who are assigned off-roster students in a period are to be compensated $45 for each such period. If during the teacher’s preparation period, the rate will be $37.07 per hour. For secondary, the maximum number of students is not to exceed 36 except for physical education. For PE classes, the maximum assigned students shall be 45 for grades 6-8 and 50 for grades 9-12, per the agreement.
The agreement also speaks to how assignments will be made and how other non-classroom teaching staff may be assigned and compensated.
The extra pay is related to disruptions caused by COVID-19 and is set to expire at the end of the school year unless extended or modified by mutual agreement.
School board accepts donations
Donations for various schools and programs were accepted by the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Among donors and donations were:
• The Lions Club of Tehachapi, $300 value, First grade flag and book describing the history and meaning of the U.S. flag with a small flag for each first grader to take home.
• AST (The Arts, Science & Technology Educational Corporation of Tehachapi ), $344 to provide craft and art club supplies for Cougar Makers at Cummings Valley School and $644.40 to fund purchase of an iPad for Cummings Valley Kids Crew/CVTV.
• Knights of Columbus, $250 to Tehachapi High School Robotics Club in memory of Paul Duke.
• Theodore Ashlock and the Ashlock Family, $200 to Tehachapi High School Robotics Team, Paul Duke Memorial.
— Claudia Elliott
