Have desk, will study.
The Tehachapi Unified School District distributed surplus desks and chairs on Oct. 28 to help local students continue learning at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, TUSD is working hard to provide as many resources as it can to assist its students during virtual learning.
The TUSD board approved the distribution of approximately 200 to 300 surplus desks to students in need of a workspace at home. The desks are available with or without chairs, and students will be able to keep them permanently.
Students were invited to pick up the desks at the district office Oct. 28, with more desks to be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 5, during allotted times.
“We know that having a dedicated space, as well as the needed tools and resources, help support students with virtual learning,” Larson-Everson wrote in a news release. “For some students, the familiarity of sitting in a school desk may provide comfort, as well as an appropriate work and study location.”
Selena, a fourth-grade student at Golden Hills Elementary, told TUSD she was excited to receive a new desk.
"I miss everything about school, but I am excited to use my desk with my laptop and do my homework," said Selena, whose last name was not provided by TUSD.
Another Golden Hills student, Moses, gave a thumbs-up after selecting a desk. Moses, who is a first-grade student, told TUSD he thought the desk was "perfect" for him. His last name was also not provided by TUSD.
For more information about the desk giveaway, call TUSD at 822-2100.
