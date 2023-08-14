TUSD bus barn Aug. 9, 2023

Tehachapi Unified School District school buses return to the bus barn on East H Street on the first day of school this year, Wednesday, Aug. 9.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Enrollment in Tehachapi Unified School District schools appeared to be up as classes resumed on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

But Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said on Friday afternoon that enrollment and attendance are two different counts and that the district is still determining which student enrollments need to be adjusted because students have moved or are attending school elsewhere.