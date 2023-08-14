Enrollment in Tehachapi Unified School District schools appeared to be up as classes resumed on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
But Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said on Friday afternoon that enrollment and attendance are two different counts and that the district is still determining which student enrollments need to be adjusted because students have moved or are attending school elsewhere.
“Traditionally, enrollment counts change quite a bit in a short period of time at the start of the school year, and typically some adjustments are made by the end of the third week when enrollment stabilizes,” the superintendent said.
From available numbers, the district showed a total of 4,284 students enrolled at the beginning of this school year compared to a total enrollment of 4,179 at the end of last school year.
But attendance last week was a little below the numbers from June, with 4,118 students showing up for classes.
Larson-Everson said the new school year is off to a great start, with a lot of energy and excitement on each of the district’s campuses. District schools include Tehachapi and Monroe high schools, Jacobsen Middle School, Cummings Valley, Golden Hills and Tompkins elementary schools and the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
“For educators and staff, the beginning of a new school year is a very special time,” she said. “Students, teachers, staff and parents are always excited for the school year to begin. For the first day of school, I was able to welcome students back to school at THS and Golden Hills. Other members of our district administration helped out at each TUSD campus. Things went very smoothly, and we saw lots of smiling faces.”
She noted that schools have opened with an additional safety component.
“The upgrade is to our reception entry doors for all school campuses,” the superintendent said. “These have all been upgraded to a ‘buzz in’ system so that lobby doors are not left unlocked at any time. All visitors to schools will need to be ‘buzzed in’ in order to gain access to the campus through the school office.
“While we recognize that this is a big shift in practice, it is a safety measure intended to enhance the safety of students and staff on all TUSD campuses,” she noted. At a meeting of the school board on Aug. 8, Larson-Everson said that additional technology will be added in the coming months to improve on the locked office door, allowing easier communication with visitors to the school. Classroom doors were already kept locked, she told trustees.
Other work was also done over the summer at campuses throughout the district, she said, and some work is still underway.
“There has been a lot of excitement with the start of the school year, and as a district team we are well prepared to meet students’ academic and social-emotional needs,” Larson-Everson said. “We recognize that while we have many students that are excelling, we also have students who are experiencing learning challenges. Our motto this year is ‘It’s Today!’ and this theme is intended to convey our collective, districtwide energy and laser-focus on meeting students’ current educational needs each and every day. We want to make every moment in school count, and we strive to help all students excel both academically and social-emotionally.”
At the Aug. 8 meeting, trustees discussed concerns that although the district is fully-staffed, some students were assigned to virtual physical education classes.
Larson-Everson said the assignment was used as a way of resolving scheduling issues because there did appear to be more students enrolled in PE classes than available teachers. She said the issue would be resolved once the district knows how many students actually show up for class and schedule changes and the potential hiring of an additional teacher will be addressed at that time.
Other local schools
Not all local schools are operated by TUSD. Other local schools include Valley Oaks Charter School, operated by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Mojave River Academy, operated by Oro Grande School District in San Bernardino County, and the private Heritage Oak School.
Valley Oaks will begin classes on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Tehachapi students of Mojave River Academy will begin the new school year on Friday, Aug. 25. And students at Heritage Oak School will begin classes on Monday, Aug. 28.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
