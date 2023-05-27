The artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT was released in November 2022 and it didn’t take long for administrators at Tehachapi Unified School District to consider how the tool might be used — or abused — by students.

In a brief report to the district’s Board of Trustees on May 9, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson explained that the tool works by gathering data from the internet written by people and uses computing predictions to answer questions and queries input by the user.