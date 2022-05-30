Outstanding employees of Tehachapi Unified School District were honored at the May 10 meeting of the district's school board.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson introduced the district's Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year.
Sandy Resendiz, a custodian at Golden Hills Elementary School who has worked for the district since 1998 and is president of the local unit of the California School Employees Association, was named Employee of the Year. She was described as caring, hard-working and a person of exceptional integrity and character.
Hollis Kimbrough, a Tehachapi High School math teacher and Math Department chair, was named Teacher of the Year. He has been a teacher in the district since 2005 and also coaches Mathletes. He was described as creative, passionate about math and a truly caring mentor and teacher.
Site honorees recognized were Heather Perkins at Tehachapi High School, Norman "Nick" Friedrich at Cummings Valley Elementary School and Tamara Scott at Tompkins Elementary School.
The honored employees and retirees were also celebrated at an event held at Red House BBQ on May 18.
