The Tehachapi Unified School District wants to thank its teachers and staff for their dedication to providing Uncompromised Excellence in service of our students.
The TUSD teachers and staff remain a positive influence in our schools and the impact they make extends well beyond the walls of the classroom.
The TUSD Trailblazers recognizes two staff members per month who represent the excellence and values that make TUSD so special for our students. These Trailblazers are nominated and chosen by their colleagues for going above and beyond.
This month’s Trailblazers were chosen for their eagerness to learn new skills that help students and other colleagues succeed!
Join us in honoring the Tehachapi Trailblazers for May 2021: Eileen Pryor and Valerie Hail.
Pryor is a Resource Specialist Program teacher at Tompkins and has been with TUSD for 14 years. Pryor is constantly praised by her colleagues for her positive attitude, ability to lead by example, and she is an inspiration for students, teachers and staff at Tompkins Elementary.
As a resource specialist, Pryor works hard to get all of the kids the time they deserve. Her colleagues credit her for keeping the team motivated by being a role model, with one colleague describing Pryor as “an inspiration to me and I hope I can take some of her grit into my future.”
TUSD thanks Pryor for her positivity, resilience and dedication to her students. Her actions embody “helping those around her succeed” for Tehachapi Unified.
Hail has been with TUSD for six years and is an instructional paraprofessional at Tompkins Elementary School.
Hall is appreciated by her colleagues for going above and beyond the call of her duties.
She works in the most efficient manner, is always professional, and brings light to her coworkers on a daily basis.
One colleague said, “Throughout this difficult year she has been just a wonderful person. I nominate her because she does so much not only for her teachers and coworkers, but the kids love her as well.”
Her colleagues are excited to see her receive recognition for her hard work, because everyone can always count on her.
TUSD thanks Hall for all she does for students and staff at Tompkins Elementary.
Stacey Larson-Everson is superintendent of Tehachapi Unified School District.
