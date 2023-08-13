Property for sale near Tompkins Elementary School

An 8.44-acre parcel on Pinon Street just east of Tompkins Elementary School is on the market. Tehachapi Unified School District may be considering buying the land.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Tight quarters at Tompkins Elementary School might be relieved in the future if Tehachapi Unified School District is successful in negotiations for an 8.44-acre parcel on Pinon Street just east of the campus.

A conference with real property negotiators referencing the parcel was on the agenda for closed-session discussion by the district’s Board of Trustees at their meeting Aug. 8. Following the session, board President Paul Kaminski said there was no reportable action. Conferences with real property negotiators are allowed in closed session.