Tight quarters at Tompkins Elementary School might be relieved in the future if Tehachapi Unified School District is successful in negotiations for an 8.44-acre parcel on Pinon Street just east of the campus.
A conference with real property negotiators referencing the parcel was on the agenda for closed-session discussion by the district’s Board of Trustees at their meeting Aug. 8. Following the session, board President Paul Kaminski said there was no reportable action. Conferences with real property negotiators are allowed in closed session.
The Tompkins campus is the only regular elementary school within the city limits. In January, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said about 57 students living on the city's east side are bused to Cummings Valley Elementary School because they can’t be accommodated at Tompkins. Cummings Valley is about 10 miles from their homes.
Updated information about how current-year enrollment is impacted is not yet available.
The Tompkins campus was established by the district as Tehachapi Junior High School in the 1960s. It opened as an elementary school named for long-time Trustee Ed Tompkins around 1968. At the time, the district also operated Wells Elementary School on the campus in downtown Tehachapi where the district office is currently located.
The current Cummings Valley and Golden Hills campuses were built later.
The 55-lot K. Hovnanian Tehachapi Hills development, now under construction and the proposed Sage Ranch project are in the Tompkins attendance area. KHov’s website reports that 13 of those homes are complete and have closed escrow, and another six are in escrow with eight homes offered for sale. It’s unclear when construction on the proposed 995 residential units in the Sage Ranch development will begin. The project is awaiting review and approval of its precise development plan by the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
Space problem
A 2020 study showed that the district’s enrollment in 2019-20 exceeded its permanent K-8 classroom capacity by about 366 seats.
The establishment of Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy on a campus located at the corner of Snyder Avenue and Tehachapi Boulevard is one of the ways the district has attempted to free up seats at its elementary schools — and provide an alternative for families seeking a blended school option.
The 2020 study, used to determine appropriate developer fees, showed that 195 elementary school students, 94 middle school students and 129 high school students were anticipated to be generated from the projected future residential units. Most of the projected new housing in the study is from the proposed Sage Ranch project.
Based upon the district’s current classroom loading factors, it would need to construct seven additional permanent elementary school classrooms and eight permanent middle school classrooms to accommodate new enrollment needs.
Tehachapi High School, however, was determined to have the ability to handle an additional 596 students, leaving plenty of room for the projected addition of 129 students.
The JMS campus has unused space, but Tompkins appears to be built out and already has a parking problem.
The vacant parcel to the east of Tompkins is listed for sale with Marsha Moore of Access Real Estate for $495,000. According to the listing on Realtor.com it is zoned for multi-family housing.
Developer fees
The 2020 study also estimated school construction costs and determined that the district is fully justified in levying the state maximum residential school fee of $4.08 per square foot for all new residential development in the district. It also justified the collection of various rates for new commercial and industrial development.
The district’s Board of Trustees approved those fees in January 2021. Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said earlier this year that the district does not intend to revisit the level of the fees anytime soon.
According to an accounting of school facilities fees released by the district in January, the ending fund balance as of June 30, 2022, was about $1.2 million.
The use of developer fees is restricted by law. Such fees can only be used for the construction or reconstruction of school facilities and some other related costs. Developer fees cannot be used for regular maintenance, routine repair, or deferred maintenance.
Current fees are collected at the rate of $4.08 per square foot for residential development and up to 76 cents per square foot for commercial development. Fees are collected in conjunction with the issuance of building permits, so they come to the district incrementally.
The 2020 report estimated the cost of a new elementary school to be about $35 million and the cost of a new middle school to be about $74 million. Those estimates included acquisition of property.
The district spent about $2.57 million in 2019 to construct a 10-classroom wing for sixth graders on the Jacobsen Middle School campus. Developer fees helped fund that addition.
