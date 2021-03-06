Tehachapi Unified School District partnered with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to teachers and staff in the parking lot of Tehachapi High School on Feb. 25.
Less than a week earlier, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that state officials would set aside 10 percent, or 75,000, of California’s weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses for school employees starting this month.
The vaccines will be prioritized for school workers who are returning to classrooms.
"It must be done, and it must be done much sooner than the current path we are on. And we believe this will advance that cause," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Feb. 25 as he announced the plan at an Oakland vaccination site.
According to TUSD Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, vaccinating teachers and support staff is a priority with the district phasing students back to in-person instruction.
Kern County’s Adjusted Case Rate fell to 18.5 per 100,000 residents last week, allowing elementary school students to return to their classrooms.
Larson-Everson said the vaccination clinic was made possible thanks to the generous assistance and strong partnership with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
“Vaccinations are part of our safety plan and we are very excited to provide all our team members with the opportunity to receive a vaccine if they choose,” said Larson-Everson.
More than 200 teachers and staff received a COVID-19 vaccine during the clinic, and energy and spirits were high.
“It has always been my goal to keep myself, my family, my students, and my coworkers safe during this global pandemic," said Debbie Haeberle, Tehachapi High School art teacher. "Therefore, I was happy to receive my vaccination. I would like to thank Tehachapi Unified School District and the members of Adventist Health for facilitating the vaccine drive-thru. I appreciate your hard work and I know my co-workers feel the same way."
Tara Graves, who also teaches at Tehachapi High, said she chose to get the vaccine to protect herself and others.
"No one disputes the importance of getting students back in person. I’ve felt helpless at times but finally, I had a chance to do my part," said Graves.
Janet Liebengood, a staff member at TUSD, said she is very grateful to have received the vaccine.
"Thanks to the efforts and partnership of Tehachapi’s superintendent and Adventist Health, the process of getting the vaccine was easy and convenient. I’m looking forward to resuming normal activities and seeing students at school, including my own grandchildren," said Liebengood.
Said Larson-Everson, “We are grateful to Adventist Health for their support, partnership and generosity.”
