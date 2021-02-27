The Tehachapi Unified School District wants to thank its teachers and staff for their dedication to providing Uncompromised Excellence in service of our students. The TUSD teachers and staff remain a positive influence in our schools and the impact they make extends well beyond the walls of the classroom.
The Tehachapi Trailblazers recognizes two staff members per month who represent the excellence and values that make Tehachapi USD so special for our students. These Trailblazers are nominated and chosen by their colleagues for going above and beyond.
Join us in honoring the first two Tehachapi Trailblazers: Christopher Boyd and Sheri Dees.
Dees is a social studies teacher at Tehachapi High School and has been with the district since 2004. Dees is always crafting her skills as a teacher and is dedicated to improving the learning environment of her students and colleagues. Her effort to create these spaces gives her students and other staff their best opportunity to succeed.
During Virtual Learning through the COVID-19 pandemic, it was her dedication to learning a new technology that allowed success for others at Tehachapi High School.
Dees has been praised for her incredible willingness — and ability — to learn new technology such as the Canvas lesson platform. She is always willing to share insights and tips to better engage with families and students during virtual instruction. She has created helpful videos on using Canvas and shared them with others. Even if she doesn’t have the answer, her colleagues admire how she will work hard to find it.
TUSD thanks Dees for all that she has done to inspire and support her students and colleagues. Her actions embody Uncompromised Excellence for Tehachapi Unified.
Christopher Boyd joined Tehachapi Unified School District in October 2019 as a physical education paraprofessional. With the COVID-19 pandemic shifting students to virtual learning, Boyd created fun and engaging PE lessons to ensure his students could still get physical exercise at home.
Students and staff are quick to note the constant positive energy and enthusiasm he brings to every class. Whether it’s dancing, stretching, or just getting students to move their bodies, Boyd makes fun lessons for all of his students.
His ability to incorporate music, books and health tips into exercise really gives students a nice balance in their virtual learning. He also develops creative videos and sends them to teachers to use as Brain Breaks throughout the day.
Boyd’s colleagues want to thank him for his dedication, creativity and outgoing personality. It’s always a joy to interact and have an opportunity to work with him. Students are always happy to take Boyd’s PE class, as is evident by their smiles and laughter during exercise.
TUSD thanks Boyd for all he does to inspire excellence in his students and colleagues.
Stacey Larson-Everson is superintendent of Tehachapi Unified School District.
