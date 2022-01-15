An executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newson on Jan. 11 came just in time to help Tehachapi Unified School District deal with staffing shortages related to COVID-19.
As described by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson in a report to members of the Board of Trustees that evening, the district had a high absence rate among both students and staff related to the virus.
“Current attendance rate for staff is 76 percent,” she said in her report, noting that administrators have "deployed all appropriately credentialed or qualified staff to fill in the gaps on a daily basis.”
Schools across the state had similar experiences as students returned from winter break along with a predicted surge in COVID-19 cases due at least in part to the prevalence of the omicron variant.
The governor’s Executive Order N-3-22 is intended to help schools struggling with staffing issues during the pandemic by lowering barriers that delay the hire of short-term substitute teachers, permitting substitute teachers to take on extended assignments, and providing additional flexibility to retired employees to return to service, according to a news release issued by the Governor’s Office.
Through March 31, it suspends some requirements to allow county superintendents of schools to issue temporary certificates, although requirements related to CBEST, bachelor’s degree and fingerprint clearance are still in place.
The order also permits school districts to utilize student teachers for supervision, without a credentialed teacher being present, and to count the resultant average daily attendance for apportionment purposes. It also temporarily loosens restrictions on the use of retired certificated teachers.
In order to gain the temporary staffing flexibility afforded by the executive order, the district needed to make a written finding regarding the staffing shortage impacts created by the current COVID-19 surge, which the district did on Jan. 13.
In the statement, Larson-Everson noted that Kern County is experiencing an unprecedented increase in reported cases of COVID-19 with the seven-day average of reported cases as of Jan. 12 at 88.1 cases per 100,000 population.
“The impact of this current surge in COVID-19 cases is (causing) extreme difficulty in staffing classrooms with teachers, providing instructional support services and offering other services (busing, nutrition, etc.) to continue to operate our schools in-person,” the superintendent wrote.
She said the temporary staffing flexibility will support the district in maintaining in-person services for students despite the staffing shortages caused by the omicron-driven rise in cases.
In her presentation to the school board, Larson-Everson said the district has a great team of people with many doing work outside their area to meet the needs of students.
“We are pulling out all the stops to have staff covering everything that needs to be done,” she said, adding that the situation is probably going to continue over the next five to 10 days. She noted that the board’s decision to increase pay for substitute teachers through the end of this school year is helping meet the demands of the crisis. The pay is $225 per day on Mondays and Fridays and $200 per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
‘Information overload’
Likening the situation to trying to follow a bouncing ball, Larson-Everson provided trustees with the latest information concerning masking, vaccinations and testing. She said information about these have been communicated to staff, students and parents.
And she was right about the proverbial bouncing ball, because just two days later the California Department of Public Health made revisions to the guidance the district has been following.
Larson-Everson shared the updated information with parents in a three-page letter on Jan. 13, with an English and Spanish version — apologizing in advance for the information overload.
“Thank you for your continued efforts to keep TUSD students and staff healthy,” she said. “We recognize that the current conditions have created challenges on many levels for all students, staff and families.”
Included in the letter was news that the district will begin offering KN95 masks for students, although smaller-sized masks for elementary students have not yet arrived. Some sources suggest that the higher quality mask may be more effective against omicron.
“Students are not required to use a KN95 mask and TUSD is not required to provide them,” she said. “We will continue to provide surgical masks freely and ongoing.”
The CDPH states in a Jan. 12 letter that its guidance is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention K-12 guidance.
According to CDPH, recent evidence indicates that in-person instruction can occur safely without minimum physical distancing requirements when other mitigation strategies (such as masking) are fully implemented.
CDPH’s latest quarantine and isolation guidelines are included in the letter to parents, along with information about testing.
The school district recently distributed 5,300 COVID antigen tests free to student families and will distribute more if they become available, she said.
Absence statistics
According to data presented at the school board meeting, the district has a current enrollment of about 4,164 students. On Monday, Jan. 3, the first day back from winter break, there were about 414 student absences (just under 10 percent were absent).
The attendance numbers dropped throughout the first week back and on Monday, Jan. 10, there were 766 absences (more than 18 percent absent). However, the district also had to cut bus routes that day due to COVID-related staff absences, so that may have factored into the high number of absences that day. Student attendance data since Jan. 10 has not yet been released.
The school district employs 597 people. On Monday, Jan. 3, the first day back from winter break, there were 32 certificated absences and 77 classified absences (about 18 percent absent). Certificated staff are primarily teachers. Classified staff are support staff ranging from bus drivers to food service, maintenance and office staff.
The absences continued to climb and on Monday, Jan. 10, there were 48 certificated absences and 97 classified absences (more than 24 percent absent). Staff absence data since Jan. 10 has not yet been released.
COVID-19 statistics
Larson-Everson provides the school board with a report of COVID-19 student and staff cases and close contact tracing letters at each meeting.
Student cases (positive for COVID-19) were at 576 since the beginning of the school year for students and 146 for staff, as of Jan. 10. This was an increase of 209 student cases and 47 staff cases since the previous report Dec. 6.
As of Jan. 10, the district has issued 2,995 close contact tracing letters or calls, she said, an increase of 788 since Dec. 6.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
